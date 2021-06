Las Vegas - Rivals.com sat down with the 2022 four-star point guard out of Las Vegas, Pop Isaacs, who has started to take a handful of visits in the last month. He discussed his official visits to Oklahoma State, Creighton and Arizona State as well as his unofficial visit to UNLV and upcoming official visit to Washington. Isaacs is playing with Vegas Elite on Nike's EYBL and hopes to narrow a list down after Peach Jam.