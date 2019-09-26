2022 Intro: Four-star wing Aidan Shaw
LYNWOOD, Calif. -- Traveling all the way from his home in the Kansas City to the West Coast for the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph camp paid off big for four-star wing Aidan Shaw.
Shaw was clearly one of the camp's top performers and drew lots of praise for his size, athleticism and wing game.
Already holding a high major offer from Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-7 wing at Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley picked up another from USC thanks to his play out West. He also has attention from programs like Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU and more.
"I think I'm good with help defense and blocking shots. I can also shoot and I think I can handle the ball full court. I'm in the gym every day, six or seven days a week. Sometimes I work out two times a day it's just all work."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Shaw discussed his first offer from Vanderbilt and the feel he gets from having seen TCU and Mizzou.
Missouri: "I like the coaching. Like, Cuonzo (Martin), I think he's a pretty cool guy. I have a teammate on my AAU team (Jevon Porter) who had multiple brothers (Michael Porter, Jontay Porter) play there. So I've had friends over there and it's all love."
TCU: "Coach (Duane) Broussard he really showed interest in me. When a coach shows you interest like that it's good to know they care. It shows they really want you and it's just good to know somebody thinks that."
Vanderbilt: "I didn't know what to say when they offered. I was just out of words. I was really happy because it was good to see that my dream was starting to come true and everything that I've worked for was for a purpose. (Jerry Stackhouse) really likes me and he said that he would come down sometime to watch me. That's good for any former NBA player to want to do."
There is still a lot of basketball to be played by Shaw down the road and he's just starting to show what he can be. His size for the wing is great, he can handle the ball, his shot looks good and he's shown promising signs of being an elite wing defender.
He said that he's looking to make up a planned trip to Missouri that he missed to head out West and that he's likely headed to Oklahoma State in a few weeks. But, there's no rush with the recruiting process.
"We need to take a while to see who is interested first and then go from there."