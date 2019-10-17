News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 11:32:51 -0500') }} basketball

2022 guard Jett Howard talks Michigan visit

Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

Colorado Springs, CO - Sophomore guard Jett Howard was one of the 82 elite players on hand at the USA Basketball minicamp this past weekend. Howard is the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard an...

