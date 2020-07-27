Basketball Recruiting - 2022 big man Felix Okpara's star is rising

2022 big man Felix Okpara's star is rising
OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- One of the most intriguing big men in the class of 2022, four-star Felix Okpara was in line for a big summer.
A 6-foot-10 rising junior at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights who currently ranks No. 50 nationally, Okpara was in Kansas City last week for the MoKan Elite minicamp and he was impressive. He blocked shots, sprinted the floor and showed offensive potential. Coaches would have loved seeing him this summer.
"I just stay in the gym and work on my game," Okpara told Rivals.com. "No matter what happens I have to keep grinding every day."
Okpara came to the United States from Nigeria and believes that he has a lot more to offer than rim protection and rebounding.
"I feel like I can be a stretch four," said Okpara. "I think people will see that I can shoot it, that I can put it on the floor and get to the rim and that I won't have to just rely on my post game. But when I get in the post I make sure that I do work.
"Blocking shots, that's my strength so I feel pretty good about it."
It is still very early in his recruitment but Okpara has earned high major offers from Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest and says that he's too early into things to have a great feel for his recruitment.
"I haven't really got a great feel for my recruiting just yet," said Okpara. "Vanderbilt calls me a lot to check on me. Mississippi State calls me, those are two of the schools that are really on me right now."
Already ranked in the top 50, Okpara has the potential to be considered for five-star status before it is all said and done and the attention from coaches is only going to increase.
"All I really care about are good coaches and a good environment. You know, a place where I can feel at home and know that I'm safe, that they'll have my back," said Okpara.
"I'm going to wait a while before I make my decision. I need to take my time and really look at the coaching staffs and see some more stuff like that."