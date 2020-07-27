Basketball Recruiting - 2022 big man Felix Okpara's star is rising

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- One of the most intriguing big men in the class of 2022, four-star Felix Okpara was in line for a big summer.

A 6-foot-10 rising junior at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights who currently ranks No. 50 nationally, Okpara was in Kansas City last week for the MoKan Elite minicamp and he was impressive. He blocked shots, sprinted the floor and showed offensive potential. Coaches would have loved seeing him this summer.

"I just stay in the gym and work on my game," Okpara told Rivals.com. "No matter what happens I have to keep grinding every day."

Okpara came to the United States from Nigeria and believes that he has a lot more to offer than rim protection and rebounding.



"I feel like I can be a stretch four," said Okpara. "I think people will see that I can shoot it, that I can put it on the floor and get to the rim and that I won't have to just rely on my post game. But when I get in the post I make sure that I do work.

"Blocking shots, that's my strength so I feel pretty good about it."