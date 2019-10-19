News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 09:17:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 wing Kendall Brown plans fall visits

Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

Colorado Springs, CO - The 6-foot-7 small forward Kendall Brown holds a handful of offers including Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Illinois, Baylor,, Gonzaga and more. Brown is taking...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}