2021's top ranked point guard Kennedy Chandler discusses top five
The top ranked point guard in the class of 2021 and the No. 10 ranked player overall, five-star Kennedy Chandler released his top five of Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday.
A six-footer at Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian who runs with MoKan Elite in Nike's EYBL during the summer, Chandler discussed what he's been up to, his top five, players he's talked about playing with in college and early discussions he has had with the G League during an extended question and answer setting.
Eric Bossi (EB): How are you and your family doing? What are you doing to maintain your game during this uncertain time?
Kennedy Chandler (KC): We are all good. I'm just trying to work out when I can find a gym. I've been working on what my strength coach is telling me and trying to get better.
EB: This time last year is when you were starting to build a national reputation. This year everybody kind of knew who you were. How do you feel your junior season went and how do you feel you dealt with expectations and that bullseye on your back?
KC: My junior season went pretty well. We didn't finish out with a State Championship which was tough for us. We beat some tough teams, we competed with some tough teams so I was really proud of our team and what we accomplished in my junior season.
EB: Individually, where do you think you got better and what's the next step?
KC: I got better at a couple of things like leading my team. I'm just trying to be a great leader out there. For me I was also a better finisher around the rim and finding my teammates when they are open. I am working on my outside range.
EB: Let's run through these schools that make up your final five. We'll just go through and start with Duke. What really stands out with them and the way they are recruiting you?
KC: Duke has always been a dream school of mine but at the end of the day I have to pick the school that is best for me. It's a school that I've always admired. The legacy they've got, the legacy that Coach K has you just know they are a great team.
EB: Kentucky, John Calipari, what stands out to you about your relationship with him and when you've been over there?
KC: Coach Calipari just puts guys in the League. He's been helping a lot of guys out and that's what he does. He can help me get better, get better every day and I just know that he's not going to let me take any days off.
EB: Then you have Memphis the hometown school, do you feel any pressure locally to stay home?
KC: Just a little bit. You know is always going to be my hometown but at the end of the day I have to go where the best fit is for me. I know I have some pressure but at the end of the day I'm going to do what's best for me.
EB: How is your relationship with Penny Hardaway?
KC: We have a good relationship, I've known him for a long time ever since I played for Team Penny. I was going to go to East High School but then I went back to Briarcest but I know what he expects from a team. He coached me and I've seen his ways and I went to games at East High so I saw how he treats his teams.
EB: Tennessee, another in state school for you and you've been over there, what stands out with them?
KC: Coach (Rick) Barnes, I have a really good relationship with him. I have a good relationship with coach (Kim) English and when I went on my official visit I had a great time there and the atmosphere. It was just a crazy experience and the fans showed a lot of love there.
EB: Finally, North Carolina where you haven't been yet, what stands out with them?
KC: They've been putting a lot of point guards in the NBA and they let their point guards play. I feel like for me to go to North Carolina, I feel I could really stand out and be a good player there.
EB: You've got a list that's down to five now, what's the next step for you and your family in this recruiting process?
KC: We are just trying to see where I need to commit to. I plan on taking officials to all five schools but it all depends on what is going on with the coronavirus.
EB: I'm sure there are some other guys, but one who keeps coming up as somebody you might want to play with on the next level is Paolo Banchero. What is it about him that you guys have that relationship and how seriously have you guys talked about playing together.
KC: We built our relationship during Team USA Basketball. We were teammates and just really had a good connection. Me and him got to know each other better and now we want to team up together in college.
EB: Is there anybody else out there that you've spoken with about possibly playing with in college?
KC: There's a lot of players. Jabari Smith, Jaden Hardy a lot of players.
EB: So you want to take all of your officials. Was this more about getting it down so that you can cut down the craziness a little bit?
KC: At a point in time I have to cut down my list. I don't want to play with anybody and have them not be able to recruit other players. I don't want to waste anybody's time.
EB: Ultimately, when you and your family sit down and decide what is best for you in making a decision what is going to be most important for you?
KC: The relationship with the head coach and the whole coaching staff. Somewhere that I know I will have the ball in my hands and I will have a good connection with the teammates.
EB: One last one, I have to ask since your name has come up as having talked to them. The G League, what thoughts are going through your head seeing this as a possibility?
KC: For me, I want to go to college. They have called my parents but I want to go to college.