News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 07:54:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021's Keon Edwards has plenty of early options

Hqjjm5xijihaf3moumve
Keon Edwards
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One of the top wings in the class of 2021, Keon Edwards already has some pretty high level scholarship offers.A native of Houston who will play his junior season at Phoen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}