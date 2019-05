Rivals.com caught up with the 2021 five-star Devin Askew at Nike's EYBL session 2 where he's playing up a division for Team Why Not alongside Jalen Green, Addison Patterson and Nimari Burnett. Askew holds offers from USC, Oregon, Texas, Louisville and Cal and is seeing interest from Virginia, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, and Auburn as he goes in depth where everything stands with his recruitment.