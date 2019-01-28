A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Quincy Allen will debut in the national rankings later this week.

A smooth and skilled 6-foot-6 wing at Washington (D.C.) Maret School, Allen has been making waves this winter and has emerged as one to watch because he's got significant long-term potential.



"I do the best I can each time I play and I play like it's my last time on the court," said Allen. "My job on the team is to make shots and play good defense.

"I've put a lot of work in over the last summer. I played down low last year and I've grown a couple of inches and I've been putting in work on my handles and shooting."

