Class of 2021 intro: Quincy Allen has high major potential
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Quincy Allen will debut in the national rankings later this week.
A smooth and skilled 6-foot-6 wing at Washington (D.C.) Maret School, Allen has been making waves this winter and has emerged as one to watch because he's got significant long-term potential.
"I do the best I can each time I play and I play like it's my last time on the court," said Allen. "My job on the team is to make shots and play good defense.
"I've put a lot of work in over the last summer. I played down low last year and I've grown a couple of inches and I've been putting in work on my handles and shooting."
Allen's first offer came from Howard and they won't be his lone offer much longer. He mentioned others like NC State, Delaware, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech as some of the programs that have been in touch.
The lack of early offers isn't worrying Allen at all. He knows that they will come with time and he's fine with playing the underdog role as people start to find out about him.
"I've been under the radar my whole life so I'm just going to stay humble," said Allen. "I'm going to just keep working."