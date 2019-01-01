TORREY PINES, Calif. -- Seattle keeps producing high level talent and four-star sophomore shooting guard John Christofilis is next in line.

A 6-foot-4 scorer with deep range on his jumper, athleticism and ability to create off the dribble, Christofilis is the second half of a tremendous 2021 one-two punch at Seattle (Wash.) O'dea where he teams with five-star forward Paolo Banchero.

He feels good about his team, and the status of his game.

"It's gone well, we've had a couple of close ones," said Christofilis of his sophomore season. "We have a good team and I think we can go really far. I feel like I've played well. There's still a lot of improvement to be made in the time to come but I think I've been good."