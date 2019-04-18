2021 Intro: Four-star Kennedy Chandler is one to watch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. --Word has started to leak out about four-star sophomore Kennedy Chandler. If he plays like he did at The Warmup by MADE Hoops last week, then things will really take off.
A pure point guard with speed and a tremendous feel for setting his teammates up, he helped lead Briarcrest Christian to a state title in Tennessee this year after coming up just short the year before.
“It was a big deal," Chandler told Rivals.com. "Last year it wasn’t good because we lost on a foul with a few seconds left. We needed that state championship this year and me as a leader I was glad to help lead us to a win.
“I look up to NBA players like Chris Paul and him being a leader so that’s one thing I’ve been working on. I want to lead and be more vocal out there on the court.”
This spring, Kennedy is running with Kansas City-based MoKan Elite in the Nike EYBL and he's already picked up some serious college attention. UT-Martin, SMU, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, Florida, Arizona State, Vanderbilt (previous staff) and Ole Miss have already offered and more are sure to come if he does what he's capable of.
“I pick up full court on defense," said Chandler. "That’s something I’ve really been working on and I’m much better there. Even though I’m a pure point guard, I could be a little bit more of a scorer and show more emotion too. I’ve been doing that more.”
Given that he's not even completed his sophomore year of high school, Chandler is taking his time with the recruiting process. He'll look for the usual things and is hoping for a big spring and summer.
“What fits my style of play best and what school will really want me and recruit me the person is what I’m looking for," said Chandler. "I’m hoping that more schools will look at me and I can get more offers. There’s only one live period this spring so I really want to do well there. Then in June I want to do well with my high school team when coaches come to see me.”