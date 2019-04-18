SPRINGDALE, Ark. --Word has started to leak out about four-star sophomore Kennedy Chandler. If he plays like he did at The Warmup by MADE Hoops last week, then things will really take off.

A pure point guard with speed and a tremendous feel for setting his teammates up, he helped lead Briarcrest Christian to a state title in Tennessee this year after coming up just short the year before.



“It was a big deal," Chandler told Rivals.com. "Last year it wasn’t good because we lost on a foul with a few seconds left. We needed that state championship this year and me as a leader I was glad to help lead us to a win.

“I look up to NBA players like Chris Paul and him being a leader so that’s one thing I’ve been working on. I want to lead and be more vocal out there on the court.”