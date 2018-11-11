"I've been talking to some coaches and they have been telling me that I can help myself if I can play the two or the one depending on situations so I'm working on that."

"I've definitely improved my ball handling and my ability to get to the rim and create room for my jump shot," Alexander told Rivals.com. "Last year I was just a spot a spot up guy and this year me and my dad have worked real hard on being able to get my shot in one on one situations.

A 6-foot-4 two guard at Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall, Alexander made waves as a freshman with good size and a dangerous jump shot. Ranked No. 34 nationally in the class of 2021, he's expanding his game quickly.

An impressive shooting guard, Trey Alexander is rapidly developing into the one of the most gifted scorers in the class of 2021.

Sooner than later, Alexander should emerge as a priority recruit for high majors. Especially in the Midwest and Texas where home state Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have offered while an offer from Texas Tech is imminent.

Alexander has seen both the Sooners and Cowboys and is already impressed with each program.



Oklahoma: "Me and coach (Lon) Kruger have been talking and I talk a lot to coach (Chris) Crutchfield a lot too. We have started to develop that good coach and player relationship. They've had me on campus a couple of times, been to a couple of games and I like it."

Oklahoma State: "Coach (Mike) Boynton is definitely making an impression. Me and coach Boynton have had a good sit down and talked about what type of players would be around me if I went to OSU. I really liked how he was talking to me about helping me improve as a player and get my game to the next level."

Still, Alexander hasn't played a game in his sophomore season and knows that things are still very early. For now he's going to focus on staying in the gym and working on his craft, he figures the recruitment will take care of itself if he does what he's capable of.



"I definitely want to take my time with it," said Alexander. "I feel like I'm working hard and in the end the recruiting will come with all of that. If I take my time and let the recruiting come to me through the process of working hard then I won't be stressing it and will have a good high school career.



"It will be about the coach and player relationship and trusting a coach to help me take my game to the next level."

