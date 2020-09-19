Basketball Recruiting - 2021 forward Daniel Rouzan plans on big senior year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Senior forward Daniel Rouzan had high hopes for his final AAU season playing alongside other top players like Kijani Wright and Mikey Williams for LA-based Compton Magic. Each summer we see rising seniors emerge and breakthrough the recruiting ranks and start to get long-awaited offers they've been working towards. It hasn't stopped Rouzan from working this summer and staying in shape. "I’ve just been staying in the gym and the weight room. I lost 15 pounds in quarantine and built some muscle so I’ve definitely been working on getting stronger," Rousan said. "That was one thing coaches told me I needed to work on was losing weight and getting my body right so that's been my main focus these past few months."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rouzan transferred back to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas after playing his junior year at Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California. He received his first offer from Alabama State University and is seeing interest from Vanderbilt, USC, LMU and Duquesne. ALABAMA STATE: Coach Mo is a really good dude and played in the league for awhile so I know he knows talent when he sees it. Talking to him has been cool and he’s been giving me a lot of different things to work on. I think I would fit well with that team and I’ve looked them up to see what kind of players they have over there. VANDERBILT: They’re a really good program. I’ve been watching Scotty Pippen Jr and I know that Kenyon Martin Jr. was committed at one point. They have a solid young group of guys coming up. The coaching staff is just saying they’re keeping an eye on me this year. USC: I went on an unofficial visit a year ago and really liked the campus. I met all the coaches there and it was a really good experience. My dad is a big USC fan and my uncles and everyone so to go there would be awesome with all my family being close to LA.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Rouzan will play his fall season with Bishop Gorman high school and participate in a few camps coming up like the Fullcourt Press All-West Camp this weekend in St. George, Utah. The 6-foot-9 forward is in no rush and is taking all the time he needs to make a decision as to where he wants to play college ball. Academics are important for me in choosing a school. I’ve always kept my grades up. And also how I fit in to the team. Sometimes you see players pick a school just because it’s a dream school but if you don’t fit into the system, you’re not going to play and I want to make sure I fit," Rouzan said.

