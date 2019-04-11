The top 5 player in the 2021 class, Paolo Banchero looks to be much stronger and ready to play in front of coaches in a couple weeks. The elite power forward competed in a couple national events like the Underclassmen All Star game in Atlanta and the USA Basketball's NBA Academy over Final Four weekend in Minneapolis. It's no wonder that schools like Washington, USC, Oregon State and others have started to get more involved with the five-star's recruitment. As his AAU season approaches, Banchero is looking to be more of a leader on the court and has high goals for his team and new teammates. "I was playing up two divisions last year and just learned a lot so I just want to be more vocal on the court and more aggressive. Everyone is new on our team except for me so I just want to lead the team and hopefully get to Peach Jam," Banchero said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

The five-star forward has a lot of interest, particularly from the Pac-12, with schools like Washington, Oregon State, USC, Arizona and more getting in early.

WASHINGTON: "Coach (Mike) Hopkins is a real energetic guy. As soon as he came to Seattle from Syracuse my freshman year, he immediately introduced himself. We've been able to build a relationship over time and I know they have some big time players coming in next year like Isaiah Stewart and Quade Green transferred from Kentucky. I'll be watching them next year for sure." OREGON STATE: "Coach (Wayne) Tinkle and coach (Steven) Thompson are great coaches. They told me their offers are more special since they only offer face to face so that meant a lot to me. I got to go down there for an unofficial visit and the campus was great and it's been good just getting to know what they're about." USC: "My dad and little brother went down to check out USC and the campus. Coach (Andy) Enfield and coach (Eric) Mobley are just saying I would fit in since I'm a versatile wing who can also play inside the paint because of my size. I know some of the guys that are coming in next year so they've been talking to me." ARIZONA: "They haven't offered yet but I definitely want to get out there for a visit this spring or summer. I was on the phone with one of their coaches and they were just telling me how similar my game is to guys like Aaron Gordon and Derrick Williams and both those players are really great at the 3/4 position so I just want to see if it's a good fit or not."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Banchero will be playing with Seattle Rotary on Nike's EYBL circuit during the spring and summer AAU season. Kansas, LSU, Louisville, TCU and Purdue are a few schools that have been showing interest so look for coaches to be keeping a close eye on the five-star forward during the first live period at the end of April.

RIVALS' REACTION