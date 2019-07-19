Dudley Blackwell dishes on official visits, decision timeline
NORTH AUGUSTA S.C. -- Rising senior Dudley Blackwell is taking his recruitment in strides. Blackwell has already taken an official visit to Marquette and is planning on taking his second official v...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news