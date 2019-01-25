Andre Curbelo Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Finding playmaking point guards who are smart about the game and are all about putting others before themselves is not easy to find in today’s world of high-scoring offenses. That makes Andre Curbelo a valuable commodity. A member of the Rivals150, the native of Puerto Rico discussed his evolution into the leadership role for his Long Island Lutheran team, the schools in pursuit and a timeline for his college decision. “I think that I bring a lot of leadership," he said. "As a freshman, I couldn’t do much, but this year my coaches think this is my year and my team, so I just bring a lot of leadership and I try to encourage my players to play very hard, run the floor and crash the boards, just everything. I bring a lot of passion for the game, too, and I create for my teammates.” Florida, Georgetown, George Washington, St. John’s and Stony Brook are just a few that have kept Curbelo high on their board, he told Rivals.com. MORE: McDonald's All-American rosters | McDonald's All-American roster snubs

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “They think that it could be the place for me, for sure. It is close to home, Puerto Rico, hot weather, and the style of play that they play, they think that I could fit there since they play a lot with ball screens.” Georgetown: “They play pretty good with point guards and stuff. I saw their game against St. John’s and it was a good game. Point guards played good and I like the system, so we will see what happens.” St. John’s: “I haven’t spoken with Chris Mullin yet, but I have with the other coaches. They come to some of my games and they just think that now that Shamorie Ponds is leaving after this year, maybe next year I could be the guy.”

RIVALS’ REACTION