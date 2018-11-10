"It's not that important that I missed July because I'm still young, but it is everything that I've worked for," Walker told Rivals.com. "I've really worked for this. I missed July, I look at it as a minor setback and I just come out here prepared."

A 6-foot-2 point guard at Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City West, Walker does already hold offers from Oklahoma State , Rutgers , Utah and UT San Antonio with more sure to follow. Some might be freaking out because of missing a big month like July, but Walker isn't letting it get him down.

Due to injury, junior point guard Rondel Walker didn't get to play in front of coaches like he would have liked to during July. But, the three-star prospect is fully healthy and looking to make up for lost time.

A playmaker and scorer at the point, Walker has an aggressive mindset and while he's still on the lean side, he's added some much needed strength and is feeling the benefits.



"I see the floor well, I play good defense and I can score," said Walker. "The next step is being more consistent making shots off the dribble and getting stronger. Added strength can help me guard one through four on a good day."

To date, the one program that Walker has seen in person is Oklahoma State. Their head coach Mike Boynton is making a strong impression.



"I really like him a lot," said Walker. "He shows me that he really wants me to stay in state and I take a lot of interest in that."

There's no rush for Walker to make any kind of decision. He's looking forward to a strong junior year an then hitting the grassroots circuit with MoKan Elite in the spring and summer of 2019 before getting too serious about his recruitment.



"Due to me missing July I plan on having a strong summer in 2019 and then narrowing it down after that," said Walker. "I like to play fast so that and a place I can call a home away from home is what I'll be looking for."

