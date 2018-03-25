It's still early, but Peavy has already drawn scholarship offers from Texas A&M , TCU , Tennessee , Tulane and Incarnate Word. So far he's seen the Aggies and UIW unofficially.

A sophomore shooting guard at Houston (Texas) DeKaney who currently ranks No. 73 nationally, Peavy is an athletic 6-foot-5 wing who can play small forward or shooting guard.

The state of Texas is always loaded with talent and one of the best they have to offer in the class of 2020 is four-star wing Micah Peavy .

It's still very early in the process for Peavy and he doesn't plan to get serious about his recruitment for at least another year. However, his visit to A&M and the work their assistant coaches are already putting in has caught his eye.

"Texas A&M assistant Ulric Maligi, I've known him for a while and he stands out," said Peavy. "He shows a lot of interest and shows up to all of the games that he can.

"They are easy to talk too at A&M. I liked their practice facility and their locker rooms. I went for their game with Kentucky so that was cool."

This spring and summer Peavy is hitting the road with Texas Hard Work to play in Under Armour's Association. He's also planning to hit Colorado Springs for USA Basketball's 17U tryouts.

With any kind of decision a long way off, Peavy only has a basic idea of what he'll be looking for as the recruiting process unfolds.



"I'd like a place where I can feel like it's family," said Peavy. "A place where I can fit in on and off the floor."