Recently Cal and Stanford have been by practice and are keeping an eye on the forward out of Chatsworth, Calif.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - The 2020 recruiting class is loaded with talent and that includes four-star power forward Terren Frank . The top 75 player holds early offers from TCU , San Diego State, USC , Arizona State , Oregon State and Western Kentucky.

Frank has started to visit schools, whether it's with teammates or solo and has been to a few schools in the Pac-12.

Cal: "They haven't offered yet but I've been on their campus for a visit. The coaching staff is really family-oriented and they just want the best out of their players. Coach (Wyking) Jones is just working to get guys to the next level and I like their program a lot."

Stanford: "I have A’s and B’s and I know Stanford has a lot more to offer than just basketball so I’m definitely looking at that and what they have to offer."

USC: "It’s real close to home and that’s just been their message just trying to get me to stay home and play in front of family every home game. The campus is nice and I like some of the guys they have on the team this year. They’re going to be good."

Oregon St.: "I know Gianni Hunt from Bishop Montgomery just committed to Oregon State and I really like his playing style. There’s a lot of SoCal guys getting interest from there and the coaching staff is really cool. I talk to Coach (Wayne) Tinkle a lot and he’s a good guy."