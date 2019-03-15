If the latter part of junior forward Coleman Hawkins junior season is any indication, he is on his way to seeing his stock soar.

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Hawkins is a former Rivals150 member in the class of 2020 who has 6-foot-9 size and the ability to stretch defenses with his jump shooting. But, inconsistency over the summer and early part of the season caused him to drop in the rankings. Lately, though, Hawkins has been thriving at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep and has really taken his game to an entirely new level.



"I've been working harder in practice and getting more touches with the ball so i can be comfortable making more plays," Hawkins said. "My teammates are starting find me more and (my success) has got a lot to do with my teammates. They trust me more and I've been hitting shots more.

"I feel like the little things about my move have been helping me out. They've taught me how to rebound more, get more physical, it's a battle every day in practice. My shooting has been better and it has been great playing with better players and putting in work with better players."

