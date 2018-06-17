Colorado Springs, Colo. - The No. 1 player in the 2020 class Jalen Green is taking his time with the recruiting process and keeping all options open. Green recently picked up an offer from Kansas and said Duke and Kentucky are showing interest and will be watching him closely in July. Other schools that are in the mix are USC, UCLA, Nevada, Arizona, Villanova and more.

Rivals.com caught up with the elite guard to get the latest on which coaches have made contact and possible schools he wants to visit.