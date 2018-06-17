Not many knew a lot about Rivals150 shooting guard Donovan Williams entering the spring, but he's changed that with his play. A sleeper no more, the 6-foot-4 scorer from Houston is popping up on several high major radars. Arizona State, Houston and SMU have now offered and Texas is among the others beginning to take more interest. During the NBPA Camp over the last week, Williams was able to make the most of things on and off the floor. “Just (learning) how to handle my recruiting and how to handle myself as the CEO of my own company," said Williams. "The speakers that they’ve had and the knowledge that they’ve given us as campers is unmatched anywhere else. “Coming out here, all my family back home told me to come out here and represent. So I just came out here and I wanted to be the best version of me that I can be and that’s just attacking and being aggressive. Talking on defense, talking on offense and just being a leader.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Williams said that Arizona State, SMU and Texas -- where he will visit unofficially this week -- are the three schools who have come at him the hardest since a strong spring in Nike's EYBL with the Houston Hoops. He discussed each. Arizona State: “Arizona State, they are new. The campus is nice, the coaching staff is nice, my sister I’ve been out to Arizona with her before. Going out to Arizona State could be something new so I’m excited about it.” SMU: “SMU is great, just their coaching staff and especially coach KT Turner. He’s such a good guy who keeps it real with players, there is nothing fake about it. Then coach (Tim) Jankovich, he’s amazing. Talking to him he makes you feel like you are a priority. SMU has most of their guys who have graduated have gone pro either overseas or to the league so that’s big time for me because that’s my goal. Texas: “I’m taking a visit to UT once I get back from camp. UT is big. Jai Lucas is like family to me. If I think about going there I know that I’ll always have family around campus so that’s just big to have a feeling like that knowing that if I go there it would be like home.”

