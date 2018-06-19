Colorado Springs, Colo. - Offers keep rolling in for one of the breakout players of the spring Kahlil Whitney. Whitney plans on cutting his list down to ten after the summer and says he wants to get to Florida State, Louisville, Illinois and a few other schools for unofficials. Duke will be keeping an eye on him and July and Whitney is in no hurry to make a decision.

Rivals.com caught up with the elite forward at the U17 USA Basketball tryouts for the latest.