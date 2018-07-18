Ticker
2019 Forward Jalen Graham's recruitment heating up

One of the breakout players of July, Jalen Graham came into Peach Jam with no major offers and is leaving one of the most talked about players of the tournament. It doesn't hurt that his team Why Not made it all the way to the Championship game so there was plenty of time for coaches to watch the talented long forward play.

Graham currently holds an offer from GCU but Illinois, Kansas State, Boise State and others are keeping a close eye on him this July.

