On Saturday, June 16, Walker will head to Rhode Island for an unofficial visit as the Rams have already offered. He will then visit Seton Hall on June 22, Virginia Tech on June 29, and East Carolina the day after, June 30.

Anthony Walker has begun to spread his wings this spring as a number of high-major programs have coming calling. A 6-foot-8, versatile and athletic forward from the 2019 class, Walker has scheduled four visits for this month, while two others remain on the agenda thereafter.

In July, Walker will complete his senior travel ball season with the Team BBC 17-under unit. His travel director, Jide Sodipo, outlined all that the intriguing forward brings to the floor. “The 2019 product has emerged as one of the fastest rising prospects in his class. I believe Walker’s best basketball is way ahead of him as he continues to grow, develop and improve all aspects of his game,” he said. “What we are seeing now is just a small sample of what I believe is the best to come as he continues to develop, get stronger and learn the game as a major prospect.”

Many already share the same sentiments as Umass, Rhode Island, St. Joe’s, TCU, UNLV, and VCU are among those who have already offered.

Two that have not are Pitt and Kansas, programs that Walker will attempt to impress in July before visiting in the weeks and months after. On August 4, he will head to Pitt and get the chance to see what first year head coach Jeff Capel is putting together. Finally, on September 28, Kansas will host him for their Late Night in the Phog festivities.

Walker is a name to keep tabs on this summer as the next break out from Baltimore that can be relied upon for his defense, high energy and athleticism.